Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Slips 3.92%, BSE Healthcare index Shed 1.06%

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd fell 3.92% today to trade at Rs 1194. The BSE Healthcare index is down 1.06% to quote at 41928.48. The index is up 3.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lupin Ltd decreased 3.13% and Cipla Ltd lost 2.64% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 17.28 % over last one year compared to the 9.41% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has added 8.07% over last one month compared to 3.45% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 7.28% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5911 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 53449 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1592.55 on 13 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 994.35 on 07 Apr 2025.

