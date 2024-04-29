Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 19.25 points or 0.04% at 50110.73 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 2.26%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.89%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.82%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.41%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 0.3%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.16%), were the top losers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (up 2.6%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.17%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.98%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 865.11 or 1.17% at 74595.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 192 points or 0.86% at 22611.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 83.29 points or 0.18% at 47322.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 63.52 points or 0.45% at 14146.94.

On BSE,2081 shares were trading in green, 1758 were trading in red and 187 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News