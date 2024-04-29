Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 115.8 points or 1.52% at 7492.51 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 5.33%), DLF Ltd (down 2.8%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.04%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.94%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.52%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.18%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.51%), Swan Energy Ltd (down 0.26%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.15%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.66%), moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 865.11 or 1.17% at 74595.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 192 points or 0.86% at 22611.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 83.29 points or 0.18% at 47322.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 63.52 points or 0.45% at 14146.94.

On BSE,2081 shares were trading in green, 1758 were trading in red and 187 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News