Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 56.47 points or 0.12% at 48711.08 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.13%), Uno Minda Ltd (up 0.96%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.88%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 0.78%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.72%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.16%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 2.22%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 1.74%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.34%) turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 939.81 or 2.12% at 45324.53.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 125.9 points or 0.91% at 13956.17.
The Nifty 50 index was down 6.55 points or 0.03% at 22938.75.
The BSE Sensex index was up 18.84 points or 0.02% at 75986.23.
On BSE,2786 shares were trading in green, 1088 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.
