Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare shares fall

Image
Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Healthcare index falling 96.73 points or 0.24% at 40130.41 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 4.99%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 4.6%),Strides Pharma Science Ltd (down 4.57%),Concord Biotech Ltd (down 3.48%),Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 2.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (down 2.95%), Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (down 2.92%), Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (down 2.62%), Lupin Ltd (down 2.05%), and Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (down 2.03%).

On the other hand, Themis Medicare Ltd (up 13.09%), Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 11.76%), and Sigachi Industries Ltd (up 11.53%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 939.81 or 2.12% at 45324.53.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 125.9 points or 0.91% at 13956.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.55 points or 0.03% at 22938.75.

Also Read

A$AP Rocky found not guilty in 2021 gun assault case, Rihanna reacts

Elections are over, now pay attention to law and order: Sisodia to BJP

Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs hold gains; Sensex, Nifty slip into red; PSB leads; IT, pharma stocks weigh

LIVE news: Party to stay away from weak leaders who run away in difficult times, says Kharge

IN-SPACe starts Rs 500 cr tech adoption fund to boost India's space sector

The BSE Sensex index was up 18.84 points or 0.02% at 75986.23.

On BSE,2786 shares were trading in green, 1088 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Information Technology shares fall

United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd eases for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Sensex, Nifty pare all gains; IT shares slide

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story