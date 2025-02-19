Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Healthcare index falling 96.73 points or 0.24% at 40130.41 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 4.99%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 4.6%),Strides Pharma Science Ltd (down 4.57%),Concord Biotech Ltd (down 3.48%),Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 2.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (down 2.95%), Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (down 2.92%), Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (down 2.62%), Lupin Ltd (down 2.05%), and Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (down 2.03%).

On the other hand, Themis Medicare Ltd (up 13.09%), Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 11.76%), and Sigachi Industries Ltd (up 11.53%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 939.81 or 2.12% at 45324.53.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 125.9 points or 0.91% at 13956.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.55 points or 0.03% at 22938.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 18.84 points or 0.02% at 75986.23.

On BSE,2786 shares were trading in green, 1088 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

