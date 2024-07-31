Volumes spurt at Torrent Power Ltd counter

Torrent Power Ltd registered volume of 1.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28894 shares Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Clean Science & Technology Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Torrent Power Ltd registered volume of 1.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28894 shares. The stock rose 14.38% to Rs.1,829.65. Volumes stood at 45579 shares in the last session.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 87717 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16858 shares. The stock increased 10.40% to Rs.1,046.30. Volumes stood at 16475 shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd saw volume of 26863 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6241 shares. The stock increased 0.13% to Rs.3,780.00. Volumes stood at 18735 shares in the last session.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd witnessed volume of 56877 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18214 shares. The stock increased 3.69% to Rs.1,642.40. Volumes stood at 14617 shares in the last session.

CCL Products (India) Ltd registered volume of 38843 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12480 shares. The stock rose 4.00% to Rs.640.30. Volumes stood at 4437 shares in the last session.

