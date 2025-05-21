Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit rises 78.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit rises 78.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.64% to Rs 1161.08 crore

Net profit of Electrotherm (India) rose 78.31% to Rs 185.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 104.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.64% to Rs 1161.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1217.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.33% to Rs 442.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 317.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 4115.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4271.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1161.081217.57 -5 4115.374271.50 -4 OPM %5.5510.75 -9.039.82 - PBDT58.68114.98 -49 334.28364.00 -8 PBT46.52104.01 -55 289.89317.30 -9 NP185.50104.03 78 442.15317.33 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Indo National consolidated net profit declines 96.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Warren Tea reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit declines 42.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Dhunseri Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story