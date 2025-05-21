Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit rises 78.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.64% to Rs 1161.08 crore

Net profit of Electrotherm (India) rose 78.31% to Rs 185.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 104.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.64% to Rs 1161.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1217.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.33% to Rs 442.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 317.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 4115.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4271.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

