Suyog Telematics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 37.99% to Rs 62.59 crore

Net loss of Suyog Telematics reported to Rs 13.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 15.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.99% to Rs 62.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.49% to Rs 40.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.11% to Rs 205.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales62.5945.36 38 205.11166.61 23 OPM %13.7762.85 -53.8970.43 - PBDT4.1626.83 -84 103.02105.50 -2 PBT-8.7416.33 PL 56.3571.40 -21 NP-13.5015.72 PL 40.8463.31 -35

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

