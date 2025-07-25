Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit declines 36.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit declines 36.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 9.84% to Rs 173.07 crore

Net profit of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies declined 36.34% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.84% to Rs 173.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 191.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales173.07191.95 -10 OPM %6.216.40 -PBDT7.658.74 -12 PBT2.543.99 -36 NP2.543.99 -36

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

