Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit declines 36.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.84% to Rs 173.07 crore

Net profit of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies declined 36.34% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.84% to Rs 173.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 191.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

