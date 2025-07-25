Cyient consolidated net profit rises 6.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.15% to Rs 1711.80 crore

Net profit of Cyient rose 6.88% to Rs 153.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 143.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 1711.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1675.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1711.801675.7013.3315.81281.60260.40213.60194.60153.80143.90

