Trident consolidated net profit rises 89.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.06% to Rs 1706.89 crore

Net profit of Trident rose 89.83% to Rs 139.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 1706.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1742.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1706.891742.7117.1012.93280.53193.68187.74101.99139.9673.73

