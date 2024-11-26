Avaada Sataramh Pvt standalone net profit rises 1.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 1.39% to Rs 11.64 crore

Net profit of Avaada Sataramh Pvt rose 1.40% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.39% to Rs 11.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.6411.48 1 OPM %89.9591.29 -PBDT6.726.70 0 PBT2.612.58 1 NP2.172.14 1

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

