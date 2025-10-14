Avalon Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Banco Products (India) Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Just Dial Ltd and Strides Pharma Science Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 October 2025.

Banco Products (India) Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Just Dial Ltd and Strides Pharma Science Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 October 2025.

Avalon Technologies Ltd crashed 5.67% to Rs 1149.2 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 18442 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61599 shares in the past one month.

Banco Products (India) Ltd tumbled 5.14% to Rs 748.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.63 lakh shares in the past one month. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 301.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.79 lakh shares in the past one month. Just Dial Ltd fell 4.87% to Rs 817.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44733 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9015 shares in the past one month.