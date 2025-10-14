Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avalon Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Avalon Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Banco Products (India) Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Just Dial Ltd and Strides Pharma Science Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 October 2025.

Banco Products (India) Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Just Dial Ltd and Strides Pharma Science Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 October 2025.

Avalon Technologies Ltd crashed 5.67% to Rs 1149.2 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 18442 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61599 shares in the past one month.

Banco Products (India) Ltd tumbled 5.14% to Rs 748.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 301.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Just Dial Ltd fell 4.87% to Rs 817.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44733 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9015 shares in the past one month.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd corrected 4.60% to Rs 792.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19199 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12315 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential rises as Q2 PAT gains 19% YoY to Rs 299 crore

KEC International bags new order worth Rs 1,064 crore in Saudi Arabia

British Pound at two and half month low following tepid UK retail sales data

Aeroflex Neu Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

AdaniEnt's JV firm AdaniConneX partners with Google for building data centre campus in Visakhapatnam

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story