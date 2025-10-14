Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEC International bags new order worth Rs 1,064 crore in Saudi Arabia

KEC International bags new order worth Rs 1,064 crore in Saudi Arabia

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
KEC International said that it has secured a new order of Rs. 1,064 crore for design, supply and installation of 380 kV Transmission line in Saudi Arabia.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said: We are pleased with the continuous inflow of orders, especially in our T&D business. The consecutive wins in Saudi Arabia, along with the earlier order wins in the Middle East have substantially bolstered our international T&D order book.

The Middle East region continues to be a strategic growth driver for us as reflected in this order and the strong momentum built earlier this year. With this win, our YTD order intake has surpassed Rs 15,000 crore."

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines and cables & conductors. It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group.

The company reported 42.26% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 124.60 crore on 11.32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,022.88 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.38% to currently trade at Rs 861.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

