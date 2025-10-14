Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aeroflex Neu Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Aeroflex Neu Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Gretex Corporate Services Ltd, Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd, Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd and AGI Infra Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 October 2025.

Aeroflex Neu Ltd lost 16.40% to Rs 76.12 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 47916 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12602 shares in the past one month.

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd tumbled 15.75% to Rs 225.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 64720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13047 shares in the past one month.

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd crashed 13.17% to Rs 1024.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56668 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5337 shares in the past one month.

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd fell 12.28% to Rs 11.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21569 shares in the past one month.

AGI Infra Ltd slipped 12.06% to Rs 241.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56198 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

