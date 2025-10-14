Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AdaniEnt's JV firm AdaniConneX partners with Google for building data centre campus in Visakhapatnam

AdaniEnt's JV firm AdaniConneX partners with Google for building data centre campus in Visakhapatnam

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Google
Adani Enterprises said that AdaniConneX has entered into a partnership with Google to develop India's largest AI data centre campus and new green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Googles AI hub in Visakhapatnam is a multi-faceted investment of approximately $15 billion over five years (2026-2030), comprising gigawatt-scale data centre operations, supported by a robust subsea cable network and clean energy, to drive the most demanding AI workloads in India. It will be brought to life in close collaboration with ecosystem partners including AdaniConneX and Airtel.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said: "The Adani Group is proud to partner with Google on this historic project that will define the future of India's digital landscape.

Visakhapatnam is now set to become a global destination for technology, and we are thrilled to be the architects of this monumental journey."

AdaniConneX is a 50:50 joint venture entity between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, a global data center operator.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centered on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centers, and water infrastructure.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 49.5% to Rs 734.41 crore on 13.8% fall in net sales to Rs 21,961.20 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.34% to currently trade at Rs 2518 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

