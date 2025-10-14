Home / Markets / Capital Market News / British Pound at two and half month low following tepid UK retail sales data

British Pound at two and half month low following tepid UK retail sales data

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
British Pound slipped today as weak economic undertone in UK economic cues clubbed with generous support for the US dollar owing to escalating global trade worries weighed on the sentiments. UK retail sales growth eased sharply in September amid rising price pressures and uncertainty ahead of the Budget, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC) on Tuesday. The BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor showed that total retail sales rose at a year-on-year rate of 2.3% in September, down from 3.1% in August and the slowest rate of growth since May. This pulled down the GBP/USD pair under 1.3300 mark and it currently quotes at 1.3275, down 0.44% on the day and testing two and half month low. GBP/INR futures on NSE are also down half a percent at 117.97 after testing lows under 118.80 mark.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aeroflex Neu Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

AdaniEnt's JV firm AdaniConneX partners with Google for building data centre campus in Visakhapatnam

Volumes spurt at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Kranti Inds rallies after bagging contract worth Rs 2 cr from Eka Mobility

Ipca Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story