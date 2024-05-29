Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avance Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Avance Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18132.76% to Rs 105.75 crore

Net profit of Avance Technologies reported to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18132.76% to Rs 105.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1090.24% to Rs 4.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 372.62% to Rs 144.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales105.750.58 18133 144.2930.53 373 OPM %-0.275.17 -1.731.60 - PBDT2.240.03 7367 5.030.50 906 PBT2.240.03 7367 5.030.50 906 NP2.09-0.07 LP 4.880.41 1090

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Avance Technologies standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2023 quarter

K D Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Information Technology stocks slide

Bacancy Successfully Manufactures India's First Power Module for EV, Telecom and Storage Application

Information Technology shares gain

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 0.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Sunil Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story