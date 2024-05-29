Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 0.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 0.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 5.99% to Rs 152.61 crore

Net profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) rose 0.75% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 152.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.22% to Rs 25.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 533.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 503.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales152.61143.98 6 533.95503.35 6 OPM %7.257.83 -5.516.37 - PBDT12.8813.06 -1 35.9737.70 -5 PBT12.6012.82 -2 34.8836.79 -5 NP9.379.30 1 25.6027.01 -5

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

