Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 10.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Sales rise 26.49% to Rs 726.58 crore

Net profit of Avanse Financial Services rose 10.94% to Rs 149.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 135.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.49% to Rs 726.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 574.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales726.58574.40 26 OPM %81.8082.28 -PBDT211.41189.66 11 PBT201.37180.89 11 NP149.81135.04 11

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

