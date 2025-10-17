Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 10.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.49% to Rs 726.58 crore

Net profit of Avanse Financial Services rose 10.94% to Rs 149.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 135.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.49% to Rs 726.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 574.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.726.58574.4081.8082.28211.41189.66201.37180.89149.81135.04

