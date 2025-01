Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 42.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.91% to Rs 624.91 crore

Net profit of Avanse Financial Services rose 42.01% to Rs 128.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 90.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.91% to Rs 624.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 446.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

