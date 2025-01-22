Dynacons Systems & Solutions features in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2024

Dynacons Systems & Solutions announced that it featured on the list of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2024, which awards the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. The rankings are determined based on the percentage revenue growth over the past three years.

Making it to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India ranking is a testament to a company's commitment to technology, remarked Peeyush Vaish, Partner and TMT Industry Leader, Deloitte India. With its work in the Transformation Tech, Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited has proven that its leadership has the vision, determination, and ability to adapt and grow in a fast-changing environment.

