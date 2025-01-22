Heritage Foods gains as Q3 PAT jumps 60% YoY to Rs 43 crore in FY25

Heritage Foods gained 2.84% to Rs 455 after its consolidated net profit jumped 60.03% to Rs 43.05 crore on 9.86% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,033.9 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 58.81 crore in the third quarter of FY25, marking a growth of 63.13% as against Rs 36.05 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA jumped 43% YoY to Rs 74.10 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 164 bps to 7.2% during the quarter under review.

On the segmental front, revenue from dairy was at Rs 1,019.5 crore (up 10.52% YoY), feed revenue was at Rs 50.89 crore (up 14.61% YoY), and revenue from renewable energy stood at Rs 1.29 crore (down 14.56% YoY) during the quarter.

During Q3 FY25, average milk procurement price dropped 2.7% YoY to Rs 41.91 per Litre, but higher than Q2 by Rs 1.66 per liter. The company posted 12.62% YoY growth in milk procurement to 1.84 million litres per day (MLPD).

Milk sales volume growth sees 6.08% YoY increased in milk sales volumes to 1.17 million Lt per Day (MLPD) but registered a minor dip in avg selling price to Rs. 54.64/L from Rs. 55/L, due to mix change.

Also Read

Heritage Foods saw impressive growth in its value-added products (VAP) segment, achieving a 17.6% increase in revenues, reaching Rs 287.40 crore. The contribution of VAP to total revenue rose to 28.2%, up from 26.5% in Q3 FY24.

Brahmani Nara, executive director, said, I am pleased to announce that Heritage Foods has achieved revenues of over Rs 10,000 million for the third consecutive quarter. In Q3 FY25, our revenue grew by 10% year-on-year, reaching Rs 10,339 million. EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 741 million, resulting in a margin of 7.2%. Notably, our net profit increased significantly by 60% year-on-year to Rs 431 million, resulting in a margin of 4.2%, further reinforcing our strong financial standing.

Heritage Foods has set an extraordinary benchmark, revolutionizing the dairy industry with its innovative approach and unwavering commitment to quality. By establishing a robust, integrated supply chain, adopting a cutting-edge omni-channel presence, expansion of the companys geographic footprint, diverse and customer-centric product portfolio that not only meets seasonal demands but also fosters long-term customer engagement.

We have placed a strong emphasis on value-added products (VAP), which have become a key driver of both revenue and high margins, further strengthening our market position. In parallel, our targeted marketing campaigns have played a crucial role in enhancing brand recognition and deepening consumer engagement.

We remain confident that our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer engagement will enable us to not only navigate but thrive amidst future challenges. As always, we remain dedicated to creating shareholder value with unwavering passion and commitment. In the upcoming quarters, we will continue to focus on enhancing our business model by advancing up the value chain, ensuring our ongoing success.

Heritage Foods is one of the largest private sector dairy enterprises in southern India. Its milk and milk products have a market presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, NCR Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News