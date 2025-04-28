Avantel slips as Q4 PAT slides 50% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Avantel tumbled 11.71% to Rs 114.20 after the company reported a 49.96% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.08 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 12.15 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Despite the sharp fall in profits, revenue from operations rose 17.96% YoY to Rs 49.26 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 8.49 crore in Q4 FY25, down 46.44% compared to Rs 15.85 crore in reported Q4 FY24.

Total expenses jumped 56.43% YoY to Rs 41.25 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 12.31 crore (down 35.62% YoY), employee benefit expense stood at Rs 13.32 crore (up 7.33% YoY), and finance cost was at Rs 0.66 crore (up 112.9% YoY) during the period under review.

On a segmental revenue basis, the revenue from communications and signal processing products stood at Rs 49.62 crore, registering a 17.67% (YoY) growth. Revenue from healthcare was at Rs 0.12 crore, marking a 140% YoY increase during the quarter.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 7.4% to Rs 56.44 crore on an 11.04% rise in revenue to Rs 249.13 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Avantel specializes in providing strategic solutions to the Indian Defence Services and related establishments. It has developed and manufactured various radio components and unique products such as satellite communications, HF communications, electronic warfare, and radar systems. Currently, Avantel is working on expanding its portfolio by developing SCA-compliant software-defined radios, high-power HF systems, air defence radars, and small satellites.

