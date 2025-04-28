DCB Bank rises after Q4 PAT climbs 14% YoY to Rs 177 cr

DCB Bank rallied 5.43% to Rs 134 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 13.74% to Rs 177.07 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 155.68 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total income increased 24.03% to Rs 1,960.71 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 1580.82 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 13.6% YoY to Rs 238.18 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) climbed 9.84% to Rs 558 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 508 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Deposits stood at Rs 60,031 crore as of 31st March 2025, registering the growth of 21.64% as compared with Rs 49,353 crore as of 31st March 2024. Net advances grew 22.67% year on year to Rs 51,047 crore in Q4 FY25.

As of 31st March 2025, CASA ratio was at 24.25% as against 26.02% as of 31st March 2024.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at Rs 1,554.43 crore as on 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 1,353.47 crore as on 31st March 2024.

Gross NPA ratio reduced to 2.99% in Q4 FY25 as compared with 3.23% in Q4 FY24. Net NPA ratio rose at 1.12% in Q4 FY25 as compared with 1.11% posted in the same quarter previous year.

The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) as on March 31, 2025 was at 74.48% and PCR without considering Gold Loans NPAs was at 75.22%.

Capital Adequacy continues to be strong and as on March 31, 2025, the Capital Adequacy Ratio was at 16.77% (with Tier I at 14.30% and Tier II at 2.47% as per Basel III norms).

On financial year basis, the banks net profit increased 14.81% to Rs 615.33 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 535.97 crore in FY24. Total income jumped 23.73% to Rs 7,221.10 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 5,836.28 crore in FY24.

Praveen Kutty, managing director & CEO said, The growth momentum continues to be robust across both advances and deposits. NIM is stabilizing and fee income continues to grow consistently. Productivity gains are reflected in the improving cost efficiency. We are happy to see the consistency in the improvement of portfolio quality despite the challenges posed by the environment. We expect that the measures we have taken will further improve these trends in the times to come.

Meanwhile, the banks board recommended a dividend of Rs 1.35 per share of face value of Rs 10 each subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank and other requisite approvals, if any. The dividend will be paid/despatched within the prescribed time, post approval of the Shareholders.

Further, the banks board approved the resolution for fund raising through the issuance of debt securities including unsecured redeemable non-convertible subordinated basel III compliant Tier II Bonds up to Rs 500 crore (with green shoe option) by way of private placement in one or more tranches during the period of one year from the conclusion of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Bank, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Bank and any other regulatory approvals, as may be required under the applicable laws.

Furthermore, the board proposed to the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, for raising of funds up to Rs 750 crore by way of issue of equity shares / other securities convertible into equity shares through Qualified Institutions Placement, as may be required by the Bank from time to time, subject to approval of the Shareholders and other approvals, if any, as may be required under the applicable laws / regulations.

DCB Bank is a new generation private sector bank with 464 branches across 20 states and 2 union territories. It is a scheduled commercial bank regulated by the Reserve Bank of India.

