Sonata Software secures $73 million deal for AI-powered business transformation

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sonata Software announced a landmark $73 million, five-year transformational engagement with a major US-based company in the Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) sector.

This multi-year partnership marks a pivotal step in the client's digital strategy to enhance global scalability, accelerate innovation, and optimize IT operations through a strategic, AI-first outsourcing model. Sonata was chosen as the partner because of its deep engineering expertise, nimble delivery model, and proven track record in driving AI-powered business transformation.

Under this engagement, Sonata will establish a dedicated AI-enabled Modernization Engineering Center in India. The program will cover critical areas, including platform engineering, cloud transformation (Amazon Cloud), enterprise systems (Salesforce, Workday), cybersecurity, data services, and modern application developmentall built on a foundation of automation and scalable engineering practices.

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

