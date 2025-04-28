Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Falls 2.29%

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd has added 3.87% over last one month compared to 3.82% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.8% rise in the SENSEX

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd lost 2.29% today to trade at Rs 1072.05. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.4% to quote at 34742.19. The index is down 3.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd decreased 2.15% and Accelya Solutions India Ltd lost 1.89% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 0.93 % over last one year compared to the 7.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd has added 3.87% over last one month compared to 3.82% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.8% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3745 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1730 on 26 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 929.2 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News