Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Spurts 4.48%

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd gained 4.48% today to trade at Rs 394.2. The BSE Energy index is up 0.54% to quote at 11072.21. The index is up 2.32 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Industries Ltd increased 1.61% and Mahanagar Gas Ltd added 1.19% on the day. The BSE Energy index went down 10.33 % over last one year compared to the 7.61% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd has added 6.5% over last one month compared to 2.32% gain in BSE Energy index and 2.49% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2950 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 655 on 09 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 295 on 07 Apr 2025.

