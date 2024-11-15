Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 53.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 5.99% to Rs 1355.09 crore

Net profit of Avanti Feeds rose 53.11% to Rs 113.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 1355.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1278.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1355.091278.49 6 OPM %10.027.35 -PBDT177.43127.58 39 PBT162.43113.28 43 NP113.6574.23 53

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

