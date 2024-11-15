Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 53.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.99% to Rs 1355.09 crore

Net profit of Avanti Feeds rose 53.11% to Rs 113.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 1355.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1278.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

