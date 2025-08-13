Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avanti Feeds gains as Q1 PAT climbs 39% YoY to Rs 178 cr

Avanti Feeds gains as Q1 PAT climbs 39% YoY to Rs 178 cr

Aug 13 2025
Avanti Feeds rallied 5.66% to Rs 702.35 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 39.08% to Rs 178.28 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 128.18 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 6.85% year on year to Rs 1,606.36 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 248.62 crore in Q1 FY26, up 38.40% as against Rs 179.63 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 3.73% to Rs 1,408.95 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 1,358.19 crore in Q1 FY25. The cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 1,109.88 (down 10.50% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 73.65 crore (up 21.63% YoY) during the period under review.

On segmental front, revenue from shrimp feed stood at Rs 1,231.44 crore (down 2.55% YoY), processed shrimpin come stood at Rs 371.15 crore (up 58.82% YoY) and shrimp hatchery revenue was at Rs 34.09 crore (down 34.09% YoY).

Avanti Feeds is a manufacturer of prawn and fish feeds and shrimp processors and exporters. The company's principal products/services are shrimp feed and processed shrimp.

Aug 13 2025

