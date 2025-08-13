Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets rise sharply to hit a fresh record high

Japanese markets rise sharply to hit a fresh record high

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Japanese markets rose sharply to hit a fresh record high, extending the rally to a sixth straight session on tariff optimism and Fed rate-cut hopes.

The Nikkei average hit an intraday high of 43,451.46 before closing up 1.30 percent at a record high level of 43,274.67. The broader Topix index settled 0.83 percent higher at 3,091.91.

Among the prominent gainers, Advantest, Renesas Electronics, Tokyo Electric Power and Yokohama Rubber surged 5-8 percent. Athletic apparel company Asics soared 18 percent after raising its full-year forecast.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

