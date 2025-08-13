Indices open higher in early trade; breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in early trade, mirroring positive global cues. Upbeat domestic CPI data further buoyed market sentiment. The Nifty traded above the 24,550 mark.

Metal, realty and media shares advanced while IT and FMCG shares declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 218.21 points or 0.29% to 80,454.86. The Nifty 50 index added 69.40 points or 0.29% to 24,568.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.49% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.56%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,020 shares rose and 901 shares fell. A total of 131 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,398.80 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,507.93 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 August 2025, provisional data showed. Economy: Indias retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 1.55% in July, down 55 basis points from 2.10% in June, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. This marks the lowest year-on-year inflation rate since June 2017. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.11% to 6.490 from the previous close of 6.483.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.6200 compared with its close of 87.6300 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.07% to Rs 100,236 The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.06% to 98.02. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.58% to 4.283. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement added 4 cents or 0.06% to $66.16 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rallied 4.83% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 53.5% to Rs 389.60 crore on 13.1% increase in net sales to Rs 5592.20 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) rose 0.93%. The company consolidated net profit fell 1.7% to Rs 9,804.07 crore on 3.5% decline in net sales to Rs 1,63,108.13 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Jindal Steel & Power added 0.26%. The company reported a 11.5% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,493.97 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 1,340.15 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales fell 9.7% YoY to Rs 12,294.48 crore during the quarter. Global Markets: Asian markets advanced on Wednesday after the latest U.S. inflation data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates next month.

In Japan, a report showed manufacturers grew more confident about business conditions after a trade agreement with the United States. The monthly poll, which tracks the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan business survey, reportedly showed the manufacturers' sentiment index rising to plus 9 in August from plus 7 in July, marking a second straight month of improvement. Further, Japan's annual wholesale inflation slowed for the fourth straight month in July, data showed on Wednesday, underscoring the central bank's view that upward price pressure from raw material costs will dissipate. The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, rose 2.6% in July from a year earlier, data showed, slowing from the previous month's 2.9% increase. It compared with the widely reported median market forecast for a 2.5% rise.

On Wall Street, stocks ended higher on Tuesday as inflation data was tamer than expected, soothing investor fears that tariffs are not spiking prices. The trading session saw the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite close at fresh record highs. The S&P 500 added 1.1% to settle at 6,445.76, while the Nasdaq ended 1.4% higher at 21,681.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 483 points, or 1.1%, to close at 44,458.61. A widely followed measure of inflation accelerated slightly less than expected in July on an annual basis. The consumer price index increased a seasonally adjusted 0.2% for the month and 2.7% on a 12-month basis, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday.