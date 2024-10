Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 95.84 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.16% to Rs 1825.18 crore

Net Loss of Network 18 Media & Investments reported to Rs 95.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 83.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.16% to Rs 1825.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1865.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1825.181865.50-9.83-11.70-79.25-60.92-147.81-117.71-95.84-83.08

