Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trident Texofab standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Trident Texofab standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.01% to Rs 26.45 crore

Net profit of Trident Texofab rose 33.33% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.01% to Rs 26.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.4523.20 14 OPM %-1.065.43 -PBDT1.351.22 11 PBT0.940.81 16 NP1.000.75 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Asia markets mixed

N Korea prepares to destroy northern sides of roads no longer in use: Seoul

Geopolitical concerns dent big UK biz optimism ahead of Budget: Deloitte

Siddique murder case: 'Co-conspirator' held from Pune; 3rd arrest so far

Stocks To Watch: Wipro, HAL, Dmart, Ola Electric, GIC Re, Oberoi Realty

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story