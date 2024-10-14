Trident Texofab standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.01% to Rs 26.45 croreNet profit of Trident Texofab rose 33.33% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.01% to Rs 26.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.4523.20 14 OPM %-1.065.43 -PBDT1.351.22 11 PBT0.940.81 16 NP1.000.75 33
