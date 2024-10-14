Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems standalone net profit rises 280.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1533.33% to Rs 0.98 crore

Net profit of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems rose 280.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1533.33% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.980.0612.2400.230.050.230.050.190.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp