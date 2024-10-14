Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems standalone net profit rises 280.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Net profit of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems rose 280.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1533.33% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.980.06 1533 OPM %12.240 -PBDT0.230.05 360 PBT0.230.05 360 NP0.190.05 280

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 7:52 AM IST

