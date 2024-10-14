Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 1.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 1.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 14.76% to Rs 12.24 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure declined 1.89% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.76% to Rs 12.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.2414.36 -15 OPM %-23.20-9.19 -PBDT3.985.87 -32 PBT3.615.23 -31 NP3.123.18 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Asia markets mixed

N Korea prepares to destroy northern sides of roads no longer in use: Seoul

Geopolitical concerns dent big UK biz optimism ahead of Budget: Deloitte

Siddique murder case: 'Co-conspirator' held from Pune; 3rd arrest so far

Stocks To Watch: Wipro, HAL, Dmart, Ola Electric, GIC Re, Oberoi Realty

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story