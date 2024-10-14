Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 1.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.76% to Rs 12.24 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure declined 1.89% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.76% to Rs 12.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12.2414.36-23.20-9.193.985.873.615.233.123.18

