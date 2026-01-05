AVG Logistics climbs on green supply chain partnership with Nestle India, Ashok Leyland

AVG Logistics rose 3.87% to Rs 182.50 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Nestle India and Ashok Leyland to develop a green supply chain corridor.

Under the partnership, AVG Logistics will deploy 50 CNG powered trucks to service NestlIndia, creating a dedicated green corridor aimed at improving efficiency while lowering environmental impact. The company said the fleet is expected to cover around 2.75 lakh kilometres per month and reduce carbon emissions by about 1.1 lakh kg of CO₂ annually.

AVG Logistics said the initiative will help lower dependency on conventional fuel, improve cost efficiency, and strengthen supply chain resilience. The company added that the collaboration aligns operational efficiency with sustainability goals and supports long term environmental responsibility.

The company said the partnership is expected to aid financial performance through improved utilisation and stable demand, while reinforcing its focus on green logistics and technology led transportation solutions. AVG Logistics is a multimodal logistics provider offering technology driven solutions across transportation, warehousing, distribution, supply chain management, and 3PL services. Founded in 2010, the company operates road and rail transport, cold chain, and warehousing businesses through 50 plus automated branches nationwide, supported by a workforce of over 600 professionals, a fleet of more than 3,000 vehicles, and about 7.32 lakh sq ft of warehousing space, serving marquee clients such as Nestl HUL, ITC, Godrej, Apollo Tyres, UltraTech Cement, and Coca Cola.