Hi-Tech Pipes commences commercial production of greenfield unit at Kathua, J&K

Hi-Tech Pipes announced the commencement of commercial production at its greenfield manufacturing facility at Kathua, J&K.

The Kathua facility has an installed capacity of 80,000 tonnes per annum (MTPA) and is designed to manufacture ERW steel pipes as well as coated and other value-added steel products. The plant has been developed with modern manufacturing infrastructure, enhanced automation, and robust quality-control systems, enabling the Company to meet stringent customer specifications and evolving industry standards. With the commissioning of the Kathua facility, Hi-Tech Pipes is now very close to achieving 1 million tonnes of installed manufacturing capacity, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing steel tube and pipe manufacturers in the country.