Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AVG Logistics partially divests its stake in JV NDR AVG Business Park

AVG Logistics partially divests its stake in JV NDR AVG Business Park

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

AVG Logistics is partially liquidating its investment from existing Joint venture NDR AVG Business Park which was a prime warehouse project in New Delhi.

NDR Warehousing (NDR) is the Joint Venture Partner of AVG Logistics through a Joint venture company namely NDR-AVG Business Park Private Limited formed in the year 2018.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In this JV, AVG holds 35% shareholding and NDR holds 65% shareholding.

In a significant development, AVG Logistics has divested approximately 69% of its investment at the consideration of Rs. 22 crore and cost of which was Rs. 6.78 crore and resultantly AVG has made a profit of Rs. 15.2 crore in Q4 FY24 from this transaction, further AVG will retain an original investment of Rs 3.06 crore through units in NDR InvIT Trust, currently valued at Rs 9.95 crore.

The proceeds from this transaction will be utilized towards (i) working capital requirements to drive further business growth, towards paying down debt resulting in decrease in interest expenses & improve profitability and general corporate purposes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 50.35% in the December 2023 quarter

AVG Logistics consolidated net profit rises 255.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels makes decent debut

Grand Opening of HDFC Bank at The Park Residences, Oshiwara

Gujarat Logistics Emerges As The National Winner In The 'Logistics Company Of The Year' At Leaders Of Tomorrow Awards

Global Health corrects on profit selling

STL Digital wins SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2024

Board of Power Grid accords investment approval for projects worth Rs 655.75 cr

Sula Vineyards Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sula Vineyards drops after block deal, co issues clarification

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story