AVI Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

AVI Polymers reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 83.16% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.05 -60 0.643.80 -83 OPM %-250.00-80.00 --29.69-1.58 - PBDT-0.010.03 PL 0.040.18 -78 PBT-0.010.03 PL 0.030.17 -82 NP00.02 -100 0.020.12 -83

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

