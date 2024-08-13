AVI Products India standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.50% to Rs 1.06 croreNet profit of AVI Products India rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.50% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.061.11 -5 OPM %4.720.90 -PBDT0.090.03 200 PBT0.050.01 400 NP0.040.01 300
