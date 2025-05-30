Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bengal Tea & Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bengal Tea & Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 3.79 crore

Net Loss of Bengal Tea & Fabrics reported to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 83.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.26% to Rs 53.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.793.74 1 53.7356.12 -4 OPM %-153.83-155.61 --0.22-5.58 - PBDT-4.43-2.32 -91 10.174.42 130 PBT-5.05-2.90 -74 8.102.49 225 NP-7.29-5.46 -34 83.62-3.36 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Soma Textiles & Industries standalone net profit declines 98.76% in the March 2025 quarter

East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing standalone net profit declines 94.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Pakka standalone net profit rises 46.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Ceeta Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Precision Electronics standalone net profit rises 61.54% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story