CLC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:25 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 55.56 crore

Net Loss of CLC Industries reported to Rs 51.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 25.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 55.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 46.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 34.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 61.62 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales55.560 0 61.620 0 OPM %-0.430 --4.610 - PBDT-1.39-23.63 94 4.33-23.15 LP PBT-4.07-25.44 84 0.82-33.17 LP NP-51.14-25.44 -101 -46.25-34.28 -35

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

