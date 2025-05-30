Soma Textiles & Industries standalone net profit declines 98.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 275.73% to Rs 3.87 crore

Net profit of Soma Textiles & Industries declined 98.76% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 275.73% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 228.29% to Rs 69.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.62% to Rs 9.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.871.039.495.73-39.79-77.67-61.01-58.64-1.213.06-0.912.06-1.342.98-1.321.740.2419.2869.2721.10

