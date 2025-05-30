Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Soma Textiles & Industries standalone net profit declines 98.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Soma Textiles & Industries standalone net profit declines 98.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:25 PM IST
Sales rise 275.73% to Rs 3.87 crore

Net profit of Soma Textiles & Industries declined 98.76% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 275.73% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 228.29% to Rs 69.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.62% to Rs 9.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.871.03 276 9.495.73 66 OPM %-39.79-77.67 --61.01-58.64 - PBDT-1.213.06 PL -0.912.06 PL PBT-1.342.98 PL -1.321.74 PL NP0.2419.28 -99 69.2721.10 228

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

