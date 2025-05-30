Soma Textiles & Industries standalone net profit declines 98.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 275.73% to Rs 3.87 croreNet profit of Soma Textiles & Industries declined 98.76% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 275.73% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 228.29% to Rs 69.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.62% to Rs 9.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content