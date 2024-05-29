Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit declines 22.49% in the March 2024 quarter

AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit declines 22.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 6.90% to Rs 125.02 crore

Net profit of AVT Natural Products declined 22.49% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.90% to Rs 125.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.15% to Rs 53.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.15% to Rs 517.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 582.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales125.02134.29 -7 517.26582.17 -11 OPM %12.6917.92 -15.3420.77 - PBDT18.2421.43 -15 84.95117.91 -28 PBT14.8617.91 -17 71.07104.53 -32 NP10.9614.14 -22 53.2977.40 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 67.74% in the December 2023 quarter

Peninsula Land Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

FMCG shares fall

GSPL plunges as pipeline tariff gets slashed

Source Natural Foods &amp; Herbal Supplements standalone net profit declines 74.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 19.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Pact Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 45.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Brawn Biotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story