AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit declines 22.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.90% to Rs 125.02 croreNet profit of AVT Natural Products declined 22.49% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.90% to Rs 125.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.15% to Rs 53.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.15% to Rs 517.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 582.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
