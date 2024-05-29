Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 45.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.82% to Rs 5.89 crore

Net profit of Elnet Technologies rose 45.16% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.82% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.76% to Rs 17.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.26% to Rs 26.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.



