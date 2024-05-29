Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 45.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 45.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales decline 8.82% to Rs 5.89 crore

Net profit of Elnet Technologies rose 45.16% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.82% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.76% to Rs 17.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.26% to Rs 26.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.896.46 -9 26.1524.61 6 OPM %64.3553.56 -67.1564.08 - PBDT5.975.07 18 25.1821.23 19 PBT5.604.57 23 23.5318.67 26 NP4.052.79 45 17.4913.69 28

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

