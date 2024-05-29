Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pact Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pact Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 94.62% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net profit of Pact Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 94.62% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 71.62% to Rs 6.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.7213.38 -95 6.5122.94 -72 OPM %-26.393.44 --81.112.57 - PBDT-0.190.02 PL -5.28-0.59 -795 PBT-0.22-0.03 -633 -5.41-0.80 -576 NP0.03-0.26 LP -5.16-1.03 -401

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Pact Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Trishakti Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Chennai Ferrous Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Cochin Malabar Estates &amp; Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kanoria Chemicals &amp; Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 45.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Brawn Biotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Valiant Communications standalone net profit rises 219.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story