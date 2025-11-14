AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 110.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.59% to Rs 160.31 crore

Net profit of AVT Natural Products rose 110.62% to Rs 13.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.59% to Rs 160.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 121.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.160.31121.839.276.5718.3911.0715.757.6213.296.31

