Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 62.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 237.79% to Rs 307.46 crore

Net profit of Data Patterns (India) rose 62.45% to Rs 49.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 237.79% to Rs 307.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.307.4691.0222.2737.6872.0143.5166.3640.0349.1930.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News