Munjal Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 39.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Munjal Auto Industries declined 39.88% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 584.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 522.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.584.09522.494.525.8728.0235.2412.6120.6211.2018.63

